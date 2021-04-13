LIVE

Netflix is making a live-action Gundam movie with Kong: Skull Island director

Jordan Vogt-Roberts is apparently very fond of cool robots.

Netflix has truly gone berserk lately when it comes to making movies and shows based on beloved franchises like Assassin's Creed, Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil, Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider and more, so why not team up with a director who's already busy trying to make a movie out of a well-known video game series?

Because it's rather fitting that Netflix has confirmed it's making a Gundam movie with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, as he's already trying to bring Metal Gear Solid to the big screen with Oscar Isaac. What makes it even more interesting is that it'll be live-action, something we haven't seen very often. The streaming company doesn't want to say much else yet, however, so only time will tell if this will just be its answer to Transformers or if we have something special in store sometime in the future.

