Netflix is making a Dota anime series - to premiere in March

You'd think Netflix had enough movie and series adaptations of video games on its plate with the likes of Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Castlevania, Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider, but the streaming giant has another very interesting partnership up its sleeve.

Netflix and Valve have given us a trailer announcing that an anime series called DOTA: Dragon's Blood is set to premiere on the streaming service on March 25. The only noteworthy thing we're told besides that is that the eight-episode series made by Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and more) will explore the Dota universe in ways we've never seen before, but the two companies have promised to share a lot more in the five weeks leading up to the premiere.

This does of course give you ample room to share your hopes and dreams with us in the comments. What do you want to see and learn about in DOTA: Dragon's Blood?