Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dota 2

Netflix is making a Dota anime series - to premiere in March

Not to be that person, but I can't be the only one already asking for something related to Half-Life and Portal as well.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You'd think Netflix had enough movie and series adaptations of video games on its plate with the likes of Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Castlevania, Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider, but the streaming giant has another very interesting partnership up its sleeve.

Netflix and Valve have given us a trailer announcing that an anime series called DOTA: Dragon's Blood is set to premiere on the streaming service on March 25. The only noteworthy thing we're told besides that is that the eight-episode series made by Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and more) will explore the Dota universe in ways we've never seen before, but the two companies have promised to share a lot more in the five weeks leading up to the premiere.

This does of course give you ample room to share your hopes and dreams with us in the comments. What do you want to see and learn about in DOTA: Dragon's Blood?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Dota 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy