Netflix is looking to bill you for sharing your account

Netflix has announced that it intends to start billing you for sharing your Netflix account between households. Revealed as part of a new test, the proposed move will see Netflix enabling ways for multiple households to have defined Netflix sub-accounts, which will be run at a cheaper and more affordable price than it would be to create a new subscription.

The blog post that talks about the scheme, mentions that for the time being, the feature is being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, with the extra sub-accounts costing $2.99 each.

It's noted as well that this feature will allow users to share their account and transfer profile information to a new account or one of the paid extra sub-accounts, meaning users won't lose viewing history, My List, or any personal recommendations.

As a final note, Netflix has also stated that it will be working on fully understanding and reviewing the feature before deciding on bringing it anywhere else in the world.