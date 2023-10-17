Netflix is looking into a Black Mirror video game

HQ

Netflix is reportedly looking into making a Black Mirror game. We've known for a while now that the streamer wants to break into the gaming market, and while most of its efforts so far have been mobile titles and smaller games, this could be about to change.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix has plans for a Black Mirror video game. We don't know anything specific as yet, but there are a few options that could be explored by such a project.

Firstly, we could have another narrative adventure, similar to Bandersnatch, where the player simply makes decisions in order to affect the outcome of the story. Or, we could see a more big-budget experience, perhaps set in one of the iconic Black Mirror worlds.

Each episode of the dystopian series gives us something new, and so there are a wide variety of options. Personally, I'd love to see an L.A. Noire detective thriller using the memory technology in The Entire History of You.