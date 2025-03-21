Netflix is looking for contestants to star in its Willy Wonka-inspired reality series

Netflix is looking to bring the magic of Willy Wonka and his Chocolate Factory to life like never before, all as part of a new reality series set to debut on the streamer. Known as The Golden Ticket, the show will see a bunch of contestants taking part in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired activities, with this described as a "high-stakes social experiment" where finding a golden ticket simply gets you through the front door.

Netflix expands by adding: "Wonka's guests must withstand games, tests, and temptations designed to prove their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in the chaos of a retro-futuristic dreamscape."

At the moment, there are only limited details about this show available, meaning we don't yet know the filming location nor premiere date. However, if you happen to live in the US and are older than 18, you can actually sign up in the hopes of being a contestant in this show, with more information on this found here.

Speaking about bringing The Golden Ticket to life, Netflix's vice president of unscripted, Jeff Gaspin, stated: "We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Chocolate Factory to life like never before. This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won't just have to imagine the experience — they'll get to step inside the factory and live it."

You can see the announcement trailer for The Golden Ticket below.

