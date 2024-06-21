Netflix is introducing its own line of popcorn

HQ

Netflix is branching out. While the streamer is still focused on all things movies, TV, and keeping you in front of your screen, it is now looking to head into the snack that we all love to eat during a movie or our favourite show.

Teaming up with Popcorn Indiana, Netflix has launched Netflix Now Popping, a brand of bagged popcorn that's ready to eat. Two flavours have been launched so far, which are Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle Corn and Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn. If you live in the US, you should be able to find these bags at your local Walmart for $4.50 a pop.

That's quite expensive for one bag of popcorn, but if Netflix knows anything, it's how to put prices up. We'll have to see if it's a hit before it gets a worldwide launch, but we can imagine soon we'll also be able to watch our Netflix movie with our own Netflix branded popcorn. Truly living the corporate dream.

