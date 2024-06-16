Netflix is holding an open casting for Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender

HQ

Seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender have been confirmed, which means we're officially going all-in with this live-action adaptation. We'll be needing some extra cast members to join the squad, and arguably the biggest name left out is Toph.

In the original show, Toph is a blind Earth Kingdom girl who is one of the strongest benders around. She's a fan-favourite, and so Netflix is giving every fan the chance to become Toph in an open casting call.

In the casting call, we note that the character is described as being in her mid-late teens in the live-action show, a departure from her animated appearance, as in the original show she's the same age as Aang.

Will you be throwing your hat in the ring to play Toph? Unfortunately as a white male in his twenties, I don't think I've got a shot.