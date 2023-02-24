Netflix is giving the NFL the Drive to Survive treatment

Ever since Formula 1: Drive to Survive debuted on Netflix and took hold of the streamer's viewers' attention, Netflix has looked into bringing this style of docu-series to other sports. To this end, we've already had tennis' Break Point, and golf's Full Swing, and there are a collection of others coming throughout the year. Now another has been added to this list.

Known as Quarterback, this series will follow three NFL quarterbacks through the 2022 season, with each player being mic'd up and shown off in unprecedented ways. As for the players that will be the focus of this year's show, we're told that Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota, and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (who just so happened to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory this year, and even take home the illustrious MVP award as well) will all be given centre stage.

All that Netflix has stated so far is that Quarterback will be arriving in the summer, and if the release plans for other shows in this vein are anything to go by, we can probably expect it to air before the 2023 season kicks off in September - or perhaps in August to arrive before the pre-season starts.