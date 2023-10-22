Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Netflix Cup

Netflix is getting into live sports broadcasting

Although not in the way many would expect.

Netflix has announced that it is getting into the world of sports broadcasting. As part of a new live series called The Netflix Cup, the show will be a sports event that sees athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing competing against one another in an 18-hole match-play tournament at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, all ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Netflix Cup will feature F1's Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz, and the PGA's Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

The event will be live broadcasted on Netflix on November 14, 2023, and as for the official driver-golfer pairings and the other F1 and PGA stars that will be in attendance, this will all be revealed in the coming weeks.

