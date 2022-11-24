Netflix is developing a new AAA title

HQ

Netflix is building a team to develop a AAA shooter title from scratch.

Built around former Overwatch producer and Blizzard Vice President Chacko Sonny, they are set to hire a team of industry veterans, starting with a game director, to work at their new Netflix Games Studio in Los Angeles.

The title will reportedly be a live-service game hosted on PC via Netflix, as they plan to produce a library of game content as part of their standard services. For this project, Netflix are yet to develop any of the world, characters, and narrative, and as such it could be a while until we see these plans come to fruition.

Planned to be developed using the Unreal Engine and have social systems that facilitate both cooperative and competitive play, it will be interesting to see what the project has in store and the wider implications of Netflix's cloud based plans for the industry, after the recent shutdown of Google Stadia.

Thanks, Mobilegamer.biz