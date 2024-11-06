Netflix is delisting most of its interactive content

HQ

Before it decided to bring video games as part of its subscription model, Netflix tested the waters for another kind of interactive content. This came in the form of interactive shows and films, projects where the viewer could make decisions and essentially command their own narrative by simply using the buttons on their television's remote control. However, while there were some highlights using this technology, it clearly never took off like Netflix intended, as we only ever saw around two dozen interactive projects made.

Now, according to The Verge, Netflix is taking the next step forward in distancing itself from its interactive past. The streamer is planning to delist the majority of its interactive titles, with only four that will remain available for viewers to consume post December 1.

The four projects that will remain are Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild. The rest, including the Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, and Triviaverse projects, are all set to disappear from the streaming giant at the end of the month.