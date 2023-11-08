Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix is cutting back on its film production

It will be almost halving the number of films it usually creates.

Netflix is reportedly looking to scale back its film production efforts. Starting next year, the streaming titan will be cutting back from making around 50 new films a year to instead looking to produce and release anywhere between 25 and 30 new films instead.

As per Variety, this plan comes as Netflix is intending to take fewer bets on what could land among its audience and instead focus on quality and making the best versions of each of the films it does decide to greenlight.

Head of Netflix's film division, Scott Stuber, stated: "Right now, we're not trying to hit a set number of film releases. It's about 'Let's make what we believe in. And let's actually put forth a slate that we can stand behind and say, 'This is the best version of a romantic comedy. This is the best version of a thriller. This is the best version of a drama.'"

As Netflix produces films in a variety of languages, it's unclear how this smaller number will be split between the various regions that Netflix operates in.

