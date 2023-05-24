Netflix is cracking down further on account sharing

HQ

It's been in the works for months, but now, to the horror of many, Netflix's new solution to end free account and password sharing is here. In a message sent to all customers, the streaming giant describes how your account is only for private use within the household. Furthermore, they mention that devices that are not verified as extra paying users will be blocked from accessing the account.

The update, which is on Netflix's official site, reads as follows:

"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It's why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you're watching with, there's always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."



There will be a fee of $7.99 or your local equivalent tied to each extra member on a Netflix account who is not in the same household. We've already seen this drive users away in other countries, but now it's coming to the mainstream audiences, Netflix might be about to witness its biggest blunder yet.

What do you think of Netflix cracking down on password sharing?