Netflix is carefully spoiling its upcoming shows

Spoilers are almost completely seen as a horrible thing. They can ruin the experience of watching a movie, playing a game, reading a book, or basically engaging in any media because you'll know what's coming.

It might surprise you to read then that Netflix has actually decided to spoil its upcoming shows. Both Sex Education and Top Boy are set to land on the streamer this month, and over on Twitter/X Netflix has shown the plot descriptions of each episode.





Before you get the wrong idea, Netflix has crossed out the major spoiler details, and so we're just given enough of a tease to keep us excited without actually having anything major spoiled.

What do you think, is this a good move from Netflix?