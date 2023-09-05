Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix is carefully spoiling its upcoming shows

We're given just enough details to keep us coming back for more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Spoilers are almost completely seen as a horrible thing. They can ruin the experience of watching a movie, playing a game, reading a book, or basically engaging in any media because you'll know what's coming.

It might surprise you to read then that Netflix has actually decided to spoil its upcoming shows. Both Sex Education and Top Boy are set to land on the streamer this month, and over on Twitter/X Netflix has shown the plot descriptions of each episode.


Before you get the wrong idea, Netflix has crossed out the major spoiler details, and so we're just given enough of a tease to keep us excited without actually having anything major spoiled.

What do you think, is this a good move from Netflix?

Netflix is carefully spoiling its upcoming shows


Loading next content