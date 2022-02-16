Netflix is bringing us a BioShock-adapted film

HQ

Nowadays a lot of video games series have been adapted into movies and TV series, and this is very common. We can already name a few such as the most recent Uncharted (2022) starred by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, or The Last of Us TV series which is set to air on HBO in 2022. And of course there's the very popular series, The Witcher.

The last one had both of its seasons (season 3 is said to be almost fully scripted already) streamed on Netflix, who have shown great ambition in video game adaptations. Now, this very popular subscription streaming service just revealed its another project in this particular field.

Via a tweet, Netflix and 2K have announced that they "are partnering up to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock". So far this is all we got, while more information should be shared later.

The first title of BioShock was released back in 2007 with positive reception, and the latest release is BioShock: The Collection, which is a compilation of all 3 titles in this video game franchise - BioShock of the franchise, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite.

Are you looking forward to this BioShock film?