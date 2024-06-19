Netflix is bringing its biggest brands to life at a physical entertainment venue

HQ

Netflix started as a DVD company, one where you could get physical discs sent to you through the post, but then decided that physical media was a thing of the past and the future was digital and streaming. The rest is history, with Netflix being an absolute entertainment titan these days.

But clearly Netflix sees that there is value in physical experiences, as the streamer has now announced plans for an "experiential entertainment venue that will bring some of our most beloved titles to life."

Specifically, we're told that this venue will offer live experiences for Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Netflix Bites, and as for what kind of experiences will be on offer, Netflix has provided some examples:

"Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set -- and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game. After pretending to fight for your life, you've worked up an appetite and want to get a bite. You see a nearby restaurant with food inspired by Netflix shows from around the world; the meal is memorable, but you still want to buy some Stranger Things merch. Luckily, there's a shop that sells that Hellfire Club T-shirt you've always wanted."

Netflix House will first be coming to two American locations in 2025, with these being the King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas. Both venues will operate in former shopping centres that are larger than 100,000 square-feet and will be bolstered with murals and sculptures based on their favourite Netflix projects around their exteriors.

Do you think this sounds like a good idea?

