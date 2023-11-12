Netflix is bringing Hades to iOS devices

HQ

One of 2020s finest games is coming to iOS devices in 2024, courtesy of Netflix. The beloved roguelike Hades is heading to the platform and it's joining Netflix's growing library of games with no in-game ads or additional fees.

This library includes more than 80 titles that subscribers can download at no extra cost on Android and iOS devices. Some of the highlights that subscribers presently have access to include Twelve Minutes, Oxenfree, and Into the Breech. It has also been confirmed that Braid: Anniversary Edition, Katana Zero, and Death's Door are heading to the service.

