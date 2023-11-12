Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hades

Netflix is bringing Hades to iOS devices

It's arriving with no in-game ads or additional fees.

One of 2020s finest games is coming to iOS devices in 2024, courtesy of Netflix. The beloved roguelike Hades is heading to the platform and it's joining Netflix's growing library of games with no in-game ads or additional fees.

This library includes more than 80 titles that subscribers can download at no extra cost on Android and iOS devices. Some of the highlights that subscribers presently have access to include Twelve Minutes, Oxenfree, and Into the Breech. It has also been confirmed that Braid: Anniversary Edition, Katana Zero, and Death's Door are heading to the service.

As part of this year's Geeked Week, we recently caught up with Netflix's VP of external games, Leanne Loombe, to discuss how Netflix is doubling down on gaming. You can read the full article here.

Hades

