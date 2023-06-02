Netflix is bringing back its Tudum event

HQ

Netflix has just unveiled the first trailer for its annual Tudum event, where it showcases some of the movies and shows coming to the streaming platform. On the 17th of June, live from Brazil we'll see news, new trailers, and more about upcoming shows, movies, and games.

Some of the movies and shows that have been talked about are: Extraction 2, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Outer Banks, and a lot more.

Netflix didn't actually show off any of the games that it'll be talking about at the Tudum event, which is interesting. Perhaps it is saving some of the biggest surprises for the showcase itself, as we already knew about everything mentioned in the trailer.

Will you be tuning in for Tudum?