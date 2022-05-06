Netflix is breaking tradition and bringing Season 5 of Cobra Kai early

HQ

It's become tradition for Netflix to serve up a new season of Cobra Kai towards the New Year. Fans of the martial arts show have become familiar with seeing a new season land every time this year, which is what makes today's news quite the surprise.

Netflix is throwing tradition out of the window and is serving up Season 5 of Cobra Kai early. That's right, the series will no longer be coming in late December/early January, but rather instead in September this year.

As revealed in a new trailer that gives a look into what each character will be getting up to over the course of the season, we're told that it will be arriving on September 9 instead.

We don't get told all that much else about the season, but if you are interested to see what Miguel, Robbie, Sam, Tori, and of course, Daniel, Johnny, and Terry Silver are up to, check out the new trailer below.