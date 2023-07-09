Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher

Netflix is advertising that Henry Cavill is still in The Witcher

At least, for the rest of this season.

Netflix has launched advertisements that remind viewers Henry Cavill is still Geralt in the latest season of The Witcher. The actor announced his departure from the show last year, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

However, Cavill is still set to finish the third season of the show, something Netflix is eager to remind us of. It comes across as almost a bit desperate, as if Netflix doesn't believe the show has the same drawing power without Cavill.

This is strange, as even knowing Henry Cavill isn't coming back, fans have still flocked to the third season of the show. Perhaps we'll see this shift when Liam Hemsworth is introduced, but The Witcher remains a big hit for Netflix.

Have you seen the third season of The Witcher yet? If you haven't, check out our review here.

The Witcher

