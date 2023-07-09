Netflix is advertising that Henry Cavill is still in The Witcher

HQ

Netflix has launched advertisements that remind viewers Henry Cavill is still Geralt in the latest season of The Witcher. The actor announced his departure from the show last year, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

However, Cavill is still set to finish the third season of the show, something Netflix is eager to remind us of. It comes across as almost a bit desperate, as if Netflix doesn't believe the show has the same drawing power without Cavill.

This is strange, as even knowing Henry Cavill isn't coming back, fans have still flocked to the third season of the show. Perhaps we'll see this shift when Liam Hemsworth is introduced, but The Witcher remains a big hit for Netflix.

