Netflix invests in a new Dungeons & Dragons series

HQ

More Dungeons & Dragons is on the way! Despite the lukewarm success of Honor Among Thieves, Netflix has decided to invest in a brand-new adaptation based on the classic tabletop RPG. The series, currently titled The Forgotten Realms, is being produced by Shawn Levy and is reportedly not connected to the movie or the previously planned TV series from Paramount, which never materialized.

Instead, this project aims to be something entirely new and original, hoping to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise. No release date has been announced yet, and it will likely be a while before we see the results of this endeavor. However, with any luck, the series will capture the same playful tone that made the film a fan favorite.

Are you excited for a new Dungeons & Dragons series?