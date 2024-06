HQ

The first teaser trailer we got for season 2 of Arcane seemed to confirm Singed returns by creating Warwick, but now it's time for a look at the biggest stars of the show.

Netflix has given us a new poster for the second season of Arcane, not only reminding us that the story continues on the streaming service in November, but also that it'll show how Jinx and Vi's troubled relationship will evolve after the explosive end of season 1.