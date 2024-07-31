Netflix has tapped the creator of Toy Story and the co-director of Shrek for an upcoming animated film

Netflix has decided to tap some of the animated movie spaces' most storied and talented individuals to bring to life an upcoming animated flick, known as Spellbound.

This film is directed by Shrek's co-director Vicky Jenson, produced by the creator of Toy Story John Lasseter, features a soundtrack written by Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken, with lyrics from Tangled's Glenn Slater, and features quite a stacked cast to boot.

This movie will see a young princess played by Rachel Zegler going on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a strange spell turns her parents (played by Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman) into monsters. John Lithgow also stars in this film too, alongside Jenifer Lewis and Nathan Lane.

Spellbound is set to debut on Netflix on November 22, but a teaser trailer has already arrived, which you can see in full below.