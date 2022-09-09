Netflix has slapped a release date on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

HQ

The sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out is one of the year's most anticipated movies, but up until yesterday, all we knew about when we'd get to see it was that it would be by the end of the year. Fortunately, Netflix has decided to put this mystery to bed, as a new trailer for the movie has debuted all alongside the actual release date for the flick.

Known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the movie sees Daniel Craig back in the lead role of famed detective Benoit Blanc, and starring alongside an impressive cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

As for the plot of the film, let's just say that a murder has taken place and Blanc must find out who the killer is once again, and as for when we can expect the film to land, Netflix has said that it will arrive in select theatres in December before streaming on Netflix on December 23.

Check out the trailer for the film below.