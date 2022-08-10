Netflix has shared a bunch of new images for Season 5 of Cobra Kai

HQ

Fans of Cobra Kai were treated to a bit of a surprise earlier this year, when Netflix revealed that it would be pulling the premiere date for the fifth season of the show forward to September, and away from its usual New Year release.

Now with Season 5's release looming, the streaming service has revealed a bunch of first look images for the upcoming next batch of episodes, ahead of them landing on Netflix on September 9.

As part of the images we get to see Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso once again teaming up, as well as seeing the Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do students together, even including Robby. On that topic, one of the images shows Robby and Miguel together, with another even showing what seems to be the confrontation between Tory and Terry Silver.

The real star of the images however came in the form of Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes, as it seems to confirm that the Karate Kid 3 villain will be back and causing trouble for the cast this time around.

Check out all of the images below.