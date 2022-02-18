Netflix has set a release date for Stranger Things Season 4 and announced that Season 5 will be the finale

HQ

Netflix's supernatural TV series based in the eighties, Stranger Things is coming to a close soon. Revealed by the streamer recently, it was announced that Season 5 of the show will be the final season, marking the end of a story that started back in 2016.

But, before that end comes about, there's still Season 4 to look forward to, which Netflix has also recently attached a date too. Unlike prior seasons, Season 4 is looking to be a little longer in scope as it will be served up in two parts, with the first volume debuting on May 27 and the second volume dropping a few weeks later on July 1.

Netflix has yet to attach an official release date on Season 5, so we'll likely have to wait until Season 4 wraps up before we learn about that, but that doesn't mean we don't have some new goodies to tease the upcoming season. Take a look at a new poster for Season 4 below.