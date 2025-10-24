Netflix has seemingly shut down Boss Fight Entertainment

HQ

Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in Texas in 2013 and has since grown significantly, now operating three separate studios. Or perhaps we should say "operated"?

Three years ago, they were acquired by Netflix, which wanted to invest in games to include in its streaming service. Shortly after that, they seem to have changed their minds, as there have been reports of layoffs among their developers, not least from Night School Studio and Spry Fox, and they have completely shut down their elite venture Team Blue (led by veterans who previously worked on Halo, God of War, and Overwatch).

Now, unfortunately, there are clear signs that Boss Fight Entertainment has also been abruptly shut down - just three years after it was acquired. This has been noted by vigilant Resetera users, who point to several employees' LinkedIn profiles confirming the closure.

Being acquired seems to have become a death sentence, and this is of course not the only studio to have gone down this path. What do you think about giants swimming in cash buying out talented developers, only to shut them down a few years later?

One of Boss Fight Entertainment's titles was Dungeon Boss Respawned, and their last game was Squid Game Unleashed.