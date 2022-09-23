Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix has revealed what will be featured at Tudum 2022

The Old Guard 2, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game, and Stranger Things, will all be present.

Tomorrow will be the day when Netflix hosts the Tudum showcase, an event where the streaming service will show off looks at various series and movies that it has in the works. With that event set to start at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, Netflix has now provided a lump of information that reveals what will be present at the showcase.

It's said that in the first part of the show, we can look forward to; Enola Holmes 2, Shadow and Bone, The Old Guard 2, Wednesday, Slumberland, The Umbrella Academy, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, You, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraction 2, Vikings: Valhalla, The Witcher, Squid Game, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stranger Things, and even a Netflix Games Spotlight - all among an array of other series such as Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and Emily in Paris all popping up.

There will also be a selection of non-English projects appearing in the second part of the showcase, and to see all of these, as well as the full list of Part One attendees, take a look at the Twitter post embedded below.

