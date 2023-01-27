Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Recruit

Netflix has renewed The Recruit for a second season

It has survived the Netflix cancellation curse.

It has become all too common for Netflix shows to never advance past their first season, as the streamer is known for greenlighting a show and cutting it before it can complete its multiple season story arc. Fortunately, one show hasn't met this miserable fate.

That very show is The Recruit, a series that follows a young CIA agent who gets tangled up in all kinds of problems after being assigned a case that has long-reaching connections. The show debuted back in mid-December, and has seemingly done well enough for the Netflix execs, as the streamer simply announced last night:

So, if you were hoping to see what happens after the end of Season 1's shocking cliffhanger, at some point in the future the answers will be revealed.

