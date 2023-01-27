Netflix has renewed The Recruit for a second season

It has become all too common for Netflix shows to never advance past their first season, as the streamer is known for greenlighting a show and cutting it before it can complete its multiple season story arc. Fortunately, one show hasn't met this miserable fate.

That very show is The Recruit, a series that follows a young CIA agent who gets tangled up in all kinds of problems after being assigned a case that has long-reaching connections. The show debuted back in mid-December, and has seemingly done well enough for the Netflix execs, as the streamer simply announced last night:

So, if you were hoping to see what happens after the end of Season 1's shocking cliffhanger, at some point in the future the answers will be revealed.