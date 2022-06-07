Netflix has released a trailer for the live-action Resident Evil series

HQ

As part of the first day of Netflix's Geeked Week event, the streamer has just released a trailer for the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series that will be making its debut on July 14.

Based on a story that follows the lives of Jade and Billie Wesker before and after the world has become overrun by zombies, this show is set in the town of New Racoon City, which plays host to the Umbrella Corporation and their sadistic experiments.

Needless to say, the show looks to be a rather chilling one with plenty of vile and deadly creatures, including zombie dogs and giant spiders. The series is set to span for eight episodes, and includes an interesting cast headlined by Lance Reddrick who plays Albert Wesker.

While it has yet to be confirmed, in the trailer that you can watch below, at the very end we get to see a rather terrifying being, which does seem to be the show's take on the Tyrant villain from the original games.

Let us know what you think about this adaptation of Resident Evil.