Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the Guillermo Del Toro stop-motion Pinocchio film

Netflix has shared a first look teaser at its upcoming stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio. Set to be directed by Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this film is said to be a musical adaptation of the iconic tale, which will be landing on the streaming service later this year.

Boasting a pretty impressive cast, including Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, and Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton, we're told that the movie will be coming to Netflix in December 2022.

While it is only a teaser trailer, you can take a quick glimpse at the movie in the clip below, to see a short depiction of its gorgeous animations.