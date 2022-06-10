Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2

HQ

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 landed on Netflix a few weeks ago, and that first part of the penultimate season introduced the cast to an all-new threat in the form of the villain Vecna. With a longer runtime, this season also looked to crank up its horror elements and delivered on a more mature tone, which we appreciated, even if the leaping between different story arcs became a little jarring, something that we specified in our review of the first volume.

But, how this season ends remains unclear as the final two, much lengthier episodes, were reserved for a slightly later release date of July 1. Now that we're around a third of the way through June, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the second volume of Season 4, and you can check that out for yourself below.