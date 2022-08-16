Netflix has released a first look at Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities anthology series

HQ

While it's still a few months away, we're barrelling towards the spooky season once again, which is why it's no surprise that we're starting to see and hear about the sorts of freaky films and shows that will be offered up to fit the theme.

For Netflix, this seems to be in the form of a horror anthology series which is being headed up by famed movie maker Guillermo Del Toro, a show that will see various horror stories debuting that are each directed by different individuals.

Known as Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, these are the stories and the directors that are handling them:



The Autopsy by David Prior

The Outside by Ana Lily Amirpour

The Viewing by Panos Cosmatos

Dreams of the Witch House by Catherine Hardwicke

Lot 36 by Guillermo Navarro

Pickman's Model by Keith Thomas

Graveyard Rats by Vincenzo Natali

The Murmuring by Jennifer Kent



You can get a glimpse of each story in the trailer below, and as for when the series will debut on Netflix, that is set for October 25, with new episodes dropping daily from that date.