Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix has released a first look at Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities anthology series

The show will feature various horror stories each directed by different individuals.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it's still a few months away, we're barrelling towards the spooky season once again, which is why it's no surprise that we're starting to see and hear about the sorts of freaky films and shows that will be offered up to fit the theme.

For Netflix, this seems to be in the form of a horror anthology series which is being headed up by famed movie maker Guillermo Del Toro, a show that will see various horror stories debuting that are each directed by different individuals.

Known as Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, these are the stories and the directors that are handling them:


  • The Autopsy by David Prior

  • The Outside by Ana Lily Amirpour

  • The Viewing by Panos Cosmatos

  • Dreams of the Witch House by Catherine Hardwicke

  • Lot 36 by Guillermo Navarro

  • Pickman's Model by Keith Thomas

  • Graveyard Rats by Vincenzo Natali

  • The Murmuring by Jennifer Kent

You can get a glimpse of each story in the trailer below, and as for when the series will debut on Netflix, that is set for October 25, with new episodes dropping daily from that date.

HQ
Netflix has released a first look at Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities anthology series


Loading next content