Netflix has released a bunch of images for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2

HQ

A few days ago, Netflix released a very short teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2, a teaser which serves to amp fans up for the release of the final two episodes in the penultimate season, which will debut on July 1. But ahead of this next batch of episodes launching, the streamer has also shared a bunch of first look images, and they actually seem to spoil the plot a little bit, so continue reading at your own risk.

This is because at the end of Vol. 1, in the seventh episode, Natalia Dyer's Nancy finds herself in a pretty tough situation, one where fans are left wondering if her demise is on the horizon. But, these new images from Vol. 2 seem to show that Nancy will be just fine, as you can see in the first image below.

As for the rest of the images, we can see that Hopper, Joyce, Murray, and Dmitri are still together, as are Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Argyle. And we can also see that the Hawkins lot will seemingly be returning to Creel House again. But how all of this will fit into the narrative, we'll know for certain when Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 lands on Netflix on July 1.