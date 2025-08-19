Netflix has ordered a second season of Dept. Q

HQ

Following a decent premiere, Netflix has clearly noticed that there is an audience for its crime drama series Dept. Q, as the streamer has decided to greenlight a second season of the Matthew Goode-led show.

As confirmed in a Tudum article, we're told that Goode will return as Carl Morck and that the series will once again film in Edinburgh, Scotland, a city that is described as "the series' other protagonist". A slate of returning names are also promised, including Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byre as Rose, and Jamie Sives as Hardy, and speaking about Dept. Q's renewal, creator Scott Frank stated the following:

"I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Dept. Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!"

As Dept. Q is based on a series of novels by author Jussi Adler-Olsen, there is plenty of source material to lean on. It's unclear which will be the next book that Dept Q looks to adapt, but it's mentioned that Netflix will eventually share "more details on the next cold case that Morck and co. will be cracking ... and keep your fingers crossed that they're able to clean up their basement a bit between seasons."