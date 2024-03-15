Netflix has even more sports documentary series in the works

HQ

Netflix has created such a wide portfolio of sports documentary series at this point that you can pretty much find an inside look at your favourite sport on the streamer already. But, this wide net doesn't mean that Netflix has all bases covered, as now the streamer has announced a slate of additional sports shows and confirmed the return of another.

As part of a blowout set of announcements yesterday, Netflix revealed that Six Nations: Full Contact will be making a return and following this year's tournament. This second season will arrive in early 2025.

To add to this, Alcaraz will be a show that follows tennis star Carlos Alcaraz during his 2024 season. This will also likely debut in 2025.

Continuing the Spanish theme, LaLiga will take fans behind the scenes of the Spanish major football league. No detailed information or release window for this show was confirmed.

Sticking to the football theme, the team behind the David Beckham documentary will be back and producing a show that follows the life of Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho. Known as Mourinho, this series will include exclusive interviews with the titular star and his peers, and will debut in 2025.

Furthermore, Sprint will delve into the world of the fastest athletes on the planet, and explore the competition and the psyches of those who train to be the fastest person in the world.

Last of all, a Boston Red Sox docuseries is also in development, with this following the Major League Baseball team throughout the 2024 season. This will debut in 2025.

Netflix promises further news and updates next week, so perhaps even more sports docuseries will be announced soon too.