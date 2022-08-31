Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Netflix has dropped a more graphic trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

      The anime series seemingly won't be pulling its punches when it debuts in a couple of weeks.

      HQ

      It's actually not too long until we'll be able to sit down, boot up Netflix, and then watch the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners through the service, as the Studio Trigger-animated show will be debuting as soon as September 13.

      And with this imminent release date in mind, Netflix has dropped yet another trailer for the show, and this one gives fans a glimpse at the sorts of graphic content it will be offering, as you would hope for an "NSFW" trailer.

      There's plenty of blood, action, and even strobing lights, so much of the latter in fact that the trailer begins with a photosensitivity warning. But you can check out the latest trailer for the series below, to see just what this anime series will be offering.

      HQ
