Netflix has cancelled That '90s Show after two seasons

HQ

Following the debut of Season 1 of That '90s Show, it didn't take long for Netflix to pull the trigger and greenlight a follow-up season. Clearly however, the interest from fans has not been there for the second season, as now actor Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman in the show, has revealed that the streamer has canned the series.

In a post on Instagram, Smith notes: "I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news...Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show."

It doesn't seem like Smith is ready to just let That '90s Show fade into history however, as he does note at the end of his post that "we aren't going to be dumbasses...we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school."

Would you like to see That '90s Show return for a third season, perhaps somewhere other than Netflix?