Netflix has announced its summer slate of movies

There are plenty of films landing on the streamer this summer.
HQ
This summer is already shaping up to be quite the exciting time for moviegoers, but Netflix is making sure that there is an abundance of flicks to keep an eye out for. As part of a recent blog post, the streamer has slapped dates on a bunch of its upcoming films. Take a look at what May, June, July, and August has to offer.
May:
Along For The Ride - May 6
The Takedown - May 6
Thar - May 6
Operation Mincemeat - May 11
Senior Year - May 13
A Perfect Pairing - May 19
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - May 19
June:
Interceptor - June 3
Hustle - June 8
Halftime - June 14
The Wrath of God - June 15
Spiderhead - June 17
Civil - June 19
Love & Gelato - June 22
July:
Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between - July 6
The Sea Beast - July 8
Dangerous Liaisons - July 8
Persuasion - July 15
The Gray Man - July 22
Purple Hearts - July 29
August:
Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - August 5