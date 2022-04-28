Netflix has announced its summer slate of movies

HQ

This summer is already shaping up to be quite the exciting time for moviegoers, but Netflix is making sure that there is an abundance of flicks to keep an eye out for. As part of a recent blog post, the streamer has slapped dates on a bunch of its upcoming films. Take a look at what May, June, July, and August has to offer.

May:





Along For The Ride - May 6



The Takedown - May 6



Thar - May 6



Operation Mincemeat - May 11



Senior Year - May 13



A Perfect Pairing - May 19



The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - May 19



June:





Interceptor - June 3



Hustle - June 8



Halftime - June 14



The Wrath of God - June 15



Spiderhead - June 17



Civil - June 19



Love & Gelato - June 22



July:





Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between - July 6



The Sea Beast - July 8



Dangerous Liaisons - July 8



Persuasion - July 15



The Gray Man - July 22



Purple Hearts - July 29



August:





Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - August 5



13: The Musical - August 12



Day Shift - August 12



Me Time - August 26



Summer (Date TBC):

