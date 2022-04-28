Cookies

Netflix has announced its summer slate of movies

There are plenty of films landing on the streamer this summer.

HQ

This summer is already shaping up to be quite the exciting time for moviegoers, but Netflix is making sure that there is an abundance of flicks to keep an eye out for. As part of a recent blog post, the streamer has slapped dates on a bunch of its upcoming films. Take a look at what May, June, July, and August has to offer.

May:


  • Along For The Ride - May 6

  • The Takedown - May 6

  • Thar - May 6

  • Operation Mincemeat - May 11

  • Senior Year - May 13

  • A Perfect Pairing - May 19

  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - May 19

June:


  • Interceptor - June 3

  • Hustle - June 8

  • Halftime - June 14

  • The Wrath of God - June 15

  • Spiderhead - June 17

  • Civil - June 19

  • Love & Gelato - June 22

July:


  • Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between - July 6

  • The Sea Beast - July 8

  • Dangerous Liaisons - July 8

  • Persuasion - July 15

  • The Gray Man - July 22

  • Purple Hearts - July 29

August:


  • Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - August 5

  • 13: The Musical - August 12

  • Day Shift - August 12

  • Me Time - August 26

Summer (Date TBC):


  • Beauty

  • Carter

  • Don't Blame Karma!

  • Fenced In

  • For Jojo

  • I Came By

  • The Man From Toronto

  • Seoul Vibe

  • Wedding Season

  • Love in the Villa

