Netflix has already renewed The Diplomat for a second season

While Netflix has been known for cancelling shows after their first season, the past few weeks have seen that trend change a little bit. Following the fantastic premiere of The Night Agent, and that show's near instant renewal for a second season, The Diplomat has now also been renewed for a second outing.

Despite the show only arriving on April 20, Netflix has revealed over Twitter that we can expect more from the cast and crew in the future, although any further teasers of Season 2 were left out, likely because the show is still very, very fresh and new.