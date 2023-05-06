Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Diplomat

Netflix has already renewed The Diplomat for a second season

The drama series only debuted a couple of weeks ago.

While Netflix has been known for cancelling shows after their first season, the past few weeks have seen that trend change a little bit. Following the fantastic premiere of The Night Agent, and that show's near instant renewal for a second season, The Diplomat has now also been renewed for a second outing.

Despite the show only arriving on April 20, Netflix has revealed over Twitter that we can expect more from the cast and crew in the future, although any further teasers of Season 2 were left out, likely because the show is still very, very fresh and new.

The Diplomat

