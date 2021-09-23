Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Company

HQ

Netflix has announced that it has acquired the Roald Dahl Company, in a deal that will see the streamer working on a range of "creative new ways" to tell the stories from the legendary author.

According to the announcement press release, the deal built upon a former partnership that started a few years ago that saw a bunch of animated series come to the streaming service, and will continue this work with a range of new projects, including a series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Taiki Waititi and Phil Johnson at the helm. The announcement also revealed that Netflix is working with Sony on a "Working Title" and an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

"Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base" said Netflix. "Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come."

There's no mention as to when any of these projects will land on the streamer.