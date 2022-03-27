Netflix has acquired Boss Fight Entertainment

HQ

Ever since Netflix announced its intention to start offering games as part of its subscription, we've seen the streamer acquiring various different game developers. Previously Night School joined the Netflix family, then soon after Next Games joined as well, and now, today, we can add Boss Fight Entertainment to that list.

Speaking about joining Netflix, Boss Fight's founders talked about what this will mean for their future games.

"Boss Fight's mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play. Netflix's commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members' subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetization. We couldn't be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together."

Boss Fight is also set to continue operating out of its Texan and Seattle studios going forth.