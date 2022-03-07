Netflix has acquired another game studio

HQ

Ever since Netflix announced its intentions to start offering games as part of its subscription service, the streaming giant has been in the process of acquiring and adding all kinds of video game developers and studios to its portfolio.

On this topic, recently Netflix announced yet another studio that is joining its ranks, in the form of the Finnish Next Games, the very developer known for its Stranger Things games that it created for the streamer. According to a press release shared by CRWE World, this acquisition cost Netflix €65 million, with Next Games shareholders slated to receive €2.1 in cash from Netflix per share of Next Games.

Speaking about the acquisition, Netflix's vice president of games, Michael Verdu stated, "Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities. We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities."

The transaction is slated to be closed in the second quarter of 2022.