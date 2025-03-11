Netflix goes big in 2025: Plans to invest $18 billion on new content

HQ

The world's largest streaming service is planning to get even bigger, and in 2025 Netflix is investing $18 billion in new content, according to Geek Tyrant. This is an absurd amount of money, but one that the company's CFO Spencer Neuman said does not represent an upper limit and that Netflix is still in an expansion phase.

This huge amount of money is also what makes the numerous and expensive productions possible, with The Russo Brothers' The Electric State being the latest example. Other significant investments made over the years have been The Gray Man, Extraction, Rebel Moon, and Army of the Dead. Not to mention series like Wednesday and Bridgerton.

It also plans to expand its range of documentaries, K-dramas, and anime, all in order to offer, as it puts it, the most entertainment value per dollar spent. Despite some controversy surrounding ever-escalating prices for the service, the number of subscribers has continued to grow and now stands at more than 300 million.

What do you think of Netflix's price and offer, is it worth the money or has the service become too expensive?