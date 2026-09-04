Netflix gives the green light to the Dungeons & Dragons series set in Ravenloft

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons continues to capitalise on the resurgence it is currently enjoying, not only with new content for its recently released 5.5 edition of the board game, but also by focusing more on transmedia content, including video games, series on streaming platforms such as Dungeon Masters, projects to bring more films to cinemas, and, indeed, television series for Netflix.

On that last point, we have some good news and some bad news today. Starting with the bad news, the Forgotten Realms series - with Drew Crevello as screenwriter and Shawn Levy as executive producer - which was in pre-production, appears to have been cancelled, according to a new report from Deadline.

The good news is that, although that project is no longer on the cards, Netflix has now given the green light to a series that would blend the fantasy of D&D with the gothic horror and supernatural elements of the Realms of Terror in Ravenloft. The series would be inspired by the horror-themed Dungeons & Dragons setting and would feature the notorious villain Strahd von Zarovich as the protagonist. The series would recount his origins, tracing his journey from anti-hero and his ill-fated love to becoming the lord of Ravenloft Castle and ruler of all Barovia.

The Ravenloft series features John August as screenwriter and executive producer, joined by Alfonso Cuarón (also as executive producer) and Hasbro Entertainment, owners of the Ravenloft IP through their subsidiary Wizards of the Coast.

Hasbro Entertainment also has 'Baldur's Gate' in development for HBO Max, a drama series based on the Wizards of the Coast video game franchise, set in the world of the Forgotten Realms in Dungeons & Dragons. This high-profile project is shaping up to be Emmy-winning Craig Mazin's next series following the conclusion of the third (and final) season of The Last of Us.

Do you think Ravenloft is a more appealing prospect from the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse for Netflix?