Netflix gets a video game docu-series High Score soon

Netflix seems to be catering more and more for people who also play video games. There are multiple series and movies based on games available right now (such as the Castlevania series and movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution), and many more are coming in the future (such as Resident Evil, Dragon's Dogma, Splinter Cell, and Beyond Good & Evil).

August will be a good month since on the 19th, Netflix launches a documentary miniseries called High Score, and it examines the so-called golden age of video games. These games include Space Invaders, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, Final Fantasy and Madden NFL.

Previously Netflix has shared a classic gaming documentary, Indie Game: The Movie, which focused on indie game developers including Edmund McMillen (Super Meat Boy) and Phil Fish (Fez).

