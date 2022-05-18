Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix Geeked Week to return this June

It's set for June 6-10, and will show off a look at movies, series and games.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has officially set a date as for when Geeked Week will return this summer. Set to take place between June 6-10, the show will include a look at upcoming TV series, movies, animations, and video games, all coming to the streaming service.

As for the exact plan for the week of broadcasting, here is what will take place.


  • Monday, June 6 (Day 1) - Series

  • Tuesday, June 7 (Day 2) - Film

  • Wednesday, June 8 (Day 3) - Animation

  • Thursday, June 9 (Day 4) - Stranger Things

  • Friday, June 10 (Day 5) - Games

It's also noted in the announcement post that the week of broadcasting will include looks at The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Gray Man, Resident Evil, and The Sea Beast, and will also be hosted by various Netflix stars, as well as Geoff Keighley for the games section at the end of the week.

Take a look at the Geeked Week trailer below.

HQ
Netflix Geeked Week to return this June


Loading next content