Netflix Geeked Week to return this June

Netflix has officially set a date as for when Geeked Week will return this summer. Set to take place between June 6-10, the show will include a look at upcoming TV series, movies, animations, and video games, all coming to the streaming service.

As for the exact plan for the week of broadcasting, here is what will take place.



Monday, June 6 (Day 1) - Series



Tuesday, June 7 (Day 2) - Film



Wednesday, June 8 (Day 3) - Animation



Thursday, June 9 (Day 4) - Stranger Things



Friday, June 10 (Day 5) - Games



It's also noted in the announcement post that the week of broadcasting will include looks at The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Gray Man, Resident Evil, and The Sea Beast, and will also be hosted by various Netflix stars, as well as Geoff Keighley for the games section at the end of the week.

Take a look at the Geeked Week trailer below.