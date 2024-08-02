English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix Geeked Week returns next month

Mark the 16th of September in your calendars.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix is hosting another Geeked Week next month, and on the 16th of September it'll be showing off sneak peeks, first looks, and trailers for a lot of our favourite, slightly nerdy programmes.

In the short clip Netflix posted to social media, we can see a bunch of shows that we'll get to take a look at, including:


  • Arcane

  • One Piece

  • Wednesday

  • Black Mirror

  • Cobra Kai

  • Stranger Things

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender

  • Squid Game

It's possible there could be some surprises thrown in as well, but this is a pretty stacked line-up for Netflix's future releases. Considering Arcane Season 2 is out this November, hopefully we can see something substantial from the series.

Netflix Geeked Week returns next month


Loading next content