Netflix Geeked Week returns next month

Netflix is hosting another Geeked Week next month, and on the 16th of September it'll be showing off sneak peeks, first looks, and trailers for a lot of our favourite, slightly nerdy programmes.

In the short clip Netflix posted to social media, we can see a bunch of shows that we'll get to take a look at, including:



Arcane



One Piece



Wednesday



Black Mirror



Cobra Kai



Stranger Things



Avatar: The Last Airbender



Squid Game



It's possible there could be some surprises thrown in as well, but this is a pretty stacked line-up for Netflix's future releases. Considering Arcane Season 2 is out this November, hopefully we can see something substantial from the series.