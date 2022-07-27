Netflix drops the trailer for the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg comedy, Me Time

HQ

We've known for quite some time that the comedy film Me Time would be landing on Netflix in late August, but what we haven't had is a trailer that hypes up and gives us a real look at what this Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg-starred movie will offer. Until now that is, as Netflix has released the trailer for the comedy film, and it does look like it will be the streamer's big comedy effort for the month.

The story sees a dad (Hart) taking some time for himself while his wife and kids head away for a weekend. Soon after Hart's dad reconnects with his old friend (Wahlberg), leading the two to taking a crazy trip to rekindle their lost friendship.

Needless to say it seems like a film with plenty of daft humour, and if you want to check out the trailer for yourself, you can catch that below ahead of its release date on August 26.