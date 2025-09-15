Netflix drops first trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story

HQ

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the next installment in Ryan Murphy's celebrated anthology series. After the success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy now turns his lens on the notorious murderer and grave robber Ed Gein, whose brutal 1950s crimes inspired horror classics like Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

The trailer offers a haunting glimpse of how the seemingly quiet farm boy from Wisconsin concealed a macabre double life. Viewers catch flashes of eerie rural landscapes, shocking discoveries inside his home, and a psychological deep dive into the man once dubbed "The Plainfield Ghoul." The series promises a mix of crime drama and unsettling horror that's sure to spark as much debate as fascination. Monster: The Ed Gein Story premieres October 3rd and is poised to become another true-crime talking point. The only question is whether it can match the impact of Dahmer—fans will soon find out.